Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $197.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
