Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Super Group stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.99. Super Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Super Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Super Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Super Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

