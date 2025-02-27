Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. abrdn plc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 870,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,206 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 110.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 416.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

