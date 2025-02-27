Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $6.33 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.