Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target to $23.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
CNNE stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s payout ratio is presently -9.98%.
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
