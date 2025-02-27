Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $132.55 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

