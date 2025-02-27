Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

