Phocas Financial Corp. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,546 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.84. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,346.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 180,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,781.52. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $56,330.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,587.23. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

