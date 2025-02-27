Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $306,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 355,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

