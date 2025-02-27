Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in Equinix by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Equinix by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Equinix by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equinix by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $910.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $928.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,741 shares of company stock worth $21,988,532. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

