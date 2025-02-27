Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

