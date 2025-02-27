Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $26.12. Sprout Social shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 173,202 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,169.60. The trade was a 12.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 in the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

