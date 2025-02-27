SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lowered by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $269.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.31. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $187.88 and a 12-month high of $272.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

