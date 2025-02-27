TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.33.

Stantec Stock Up 6.8 %

Stantec Announces Dividend

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$128.12 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

