Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Stantec from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.33.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$128.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$103.48 and a 12-month high of C$129.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

