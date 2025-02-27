Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leon’s Furniture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.15, for a total value of C$183,043.70. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.
