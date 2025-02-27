Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leon’s Furniture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$20.27 and a 1 year high of C$30.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.17.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.15, for a total value of C$183,043.70. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.