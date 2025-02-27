EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$117.00 at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$130.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.40.

EQB Price Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$103.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.93. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$78.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

