9,173 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

