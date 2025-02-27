Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $55,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of eBay stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

