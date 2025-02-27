Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

