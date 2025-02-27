Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 2,625 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RECS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 54,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 465,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 91,850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

