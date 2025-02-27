Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in State Street by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in State Street by 818.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in State Street by 99.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 442,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in State Street by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,792 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.