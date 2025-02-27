Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 276 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

