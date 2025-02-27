Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 582,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 314,652 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.