437 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $624.53 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.06.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This trade represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

