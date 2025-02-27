IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $624.53 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.