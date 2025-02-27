IFP Advisors Inc Buys 10,256 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

