IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,068 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 961,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 747,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after purchasing an additional 287,980 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,373 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $533.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

