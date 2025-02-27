Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $263,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

