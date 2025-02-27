Denali Advisors LLC Sells 15,715 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $41.63 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on FG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

