238 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $945.07 and a 200-day moving average of $827.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

