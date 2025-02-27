StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Aware has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Aware alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aware

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.