Koppers’ (KOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Koppers stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $653.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 91.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 770,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368,709 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 97,586 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

