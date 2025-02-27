Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $193.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $175.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 541,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

