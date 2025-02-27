Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
