Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 629,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

