The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. The LGL Group comprises about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.