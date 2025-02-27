Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
View Our Latest Report on Gaia
Gaia Stock Up 1.3 %
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.