Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

GAIA stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

