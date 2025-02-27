Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $8.37 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

