BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $287,300.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

