Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £31,521.96 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($64.38), for a total transaction of £31,521.96 ($39,977.12).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,884.50 ($61.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,877.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,910.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509 ($57.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,854 ($74.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($79.90) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,241.25 ($79.15).

About Rio Tinto Group

