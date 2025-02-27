Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Savers Value Village traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 1537194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

