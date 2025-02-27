Middlesex Water (MSEX) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $924.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSEX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

