Integral Ad Science (IAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $148.83 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

