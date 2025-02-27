Integral Ad Science (IAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $148.83 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.