Basf (BASFY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Basf Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Basf has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

