Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.450-19.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.7 billion.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,380. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

