Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 15.7 %

OTCMKTS:DMZPY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

