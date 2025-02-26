Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 15.7 %
OTCMKTS:DMZPY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
