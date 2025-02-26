NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Announces Dividend of $0.61

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6138 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQI traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,546. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $821.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile
