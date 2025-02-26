Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPKKY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Spark New Zealand
