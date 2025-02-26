Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS SPKKY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

