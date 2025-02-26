Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lightbridge Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of LTBR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,652. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Insider Activity at Lightbridge

In related news, CFO Larry Goldman sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $26,060.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,091.11. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $404,277.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,340.21. This trade represents a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,943 shares of company stock worth $1,271,668. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.